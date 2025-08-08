BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.65%)
DCL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 181.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.93%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.17%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
MLCF 82.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.42%)
NBP 141.89 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.6%)
PAEL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 191.53 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (0.94%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PRL 32.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
SNGP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TREET 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.33%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,920 Increased By 40.3 (0.27%)
BR30 42,524 Decreased By -87 (-0.2%)
KSE100 146,101 Increased By 453.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,887 Increased By 128.5 (0.29%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars set for weekly gains, RBA policy meet next week

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 11:51am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were set for weekly gains on Friday with the U.S. dollar burdened by weak economic data and dovish bets for policy easing, slipping back towards its three-year lows.

The Aussie eased 0.2% to $0.6513, having edged up 0.3% overnight to as high as $0.6541. It is running into resistance around $0.6540 but is still up 0.6% on the week, offsetting some of last week’s 1.4% fall.

The kiwi dollar was steady at $0.5960, after gaining 0.6% overnight to mark the second straight day of gains.

It is up 0.7% for the week, with resistance at around 60 cents.

The two Antipodean currencies have largely tracked movements in the U.S. dollar, which fell slightly overnight after President Donald Trump announced Stephen Miran as his pick to serve out the final few months of a newly vacant seat at the Federal Reserve.

That stoked expectations for a dovish pick to replace chair Jerome Powell, who Trump has lashed out against for not lowering interest rates. The dollar index fell 0.6% this week to 98.131, not far above its three-year trough of 96.373.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia will meet next week and is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter-point to 3.6% on Tuesday, after shocking markets last month to hold rates steady. The RBA will also publish updated economic forecasts.

“We expect the GDP track being lowered and the unemployment rate being raised as supporting further cuts to the target cash rate,” said analysts at TD Securities in a note to clients.

“Short term valuations and positioning are cleaner in the USD… which could allow AUD to break above 66 cents if the RBA surprises to the hawkish side.”

Markets are fully priced for a move on Tuesday, with a slim chance of an outsized 50 basis point cut.

The central bank has emphasised it wants to be gradual and cautious in easing, so investors generally assume rates will be held steady at the September meeting and will be cut again in November.

Across the Tasman Sea, markets imply around an 87% chance of a quarter-point cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to 3.0% on August 20, and the possibility of a further move to a floor of 2.75% late this year or early next.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars set for weekly gains, RBA policy meet next week

PSX extends record streak, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4% WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

Moody’s warns US tariffs may hurt India’s manufacturing push, slow growth

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Read more stories