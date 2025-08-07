BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BOP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
DCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
DGKC 181.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.27%)
FCCL 49.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.71%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
GCIL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.52%)
KEL 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 21.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
MLCF 83.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.39%)
NBP 138.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.51%)
PAEL 42.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.4%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
POWER 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PPL 183.30 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.65%)
PREMA 40.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.53%)
SNGP 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
TRG 58.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,862 Increased By 5.4 (0.04%)
BR30 42,383 Increased By 39.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 145,465 Increased By 377 (0.26%)
KSE30 44,664 Decreased By -49 (-0.11%)
Aug 07, 2025
Australia, NZ dollars hit one-week highs amid US dollar malaise

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 11:38am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit one-week highs on Thursday as their U.S. counterpart felt the heavy weight of rate cut bets, growth worries and tariff jitters, although stiff chart resistance loomed.

The two also found some support from better risk appetite led by global stocks and from still strong Chinese trade data that showed exports beat forecasts in July as manufacturers made the most of a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington.

The Aussie edged up 0.2% at $0.6516, the highest in a week, having gained 0.5% overnight. It is well off a six-week low of $0.6419 but only back to the middle of the recent trading range between 64 cents and 66 cents.

The kiwi dollar rose 0.3% to a one-week top of $0.5944, after rising 0.4% overnight. Major resistance lies at $0.6059 and $0.6120.

Overnight, the dollar took another tumble from rising prospects of sooner and deeper Fed rate cuts. Fed Governor Lisa Cook said July jobs data was “concerning” and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the central bank may need to respond to a slowing economy.

Investors are closely watching Trump’s pick to fill a coming vacancy on the Fed’s Board of Governors and candidates for the next chair of the central bank for the impact on monetary policy.

Fed funds futures are now pricing in a 94% probability of a 25 basis point cut from the Fed in September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. In total, traders see 60.5 basis points in cuts this year.

Analysts at the National Australia Bank expect the Australian dollar to appreciate to 70 cents, but after a 2.4% fall in July, they revised their forecasts lower to 66 cents by September and 68 cents by December.

“Still pivotal to our weaker USD view is that the economy is in the midst of a cyclical downturn, with US growth converging towards the rate experienced in other major developing countries, extinguishing the U.S. economy’s ‘exceptionalism’.”

Also aiding the Aussie a little is local data that showed Australia’s surplus on goods trade rebounded sharply in June as exports of gold and coal shot higher.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will meet next week and is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter-point to 3.6% on Tuesday, after skipping a chance to move last month in rare dissent.

“We also expect the ‘vote split’ to disappear at this meeting, with a 9-0 vote for a 25bp cut,” said Phil Odonaghoe, an economist at Deutsche Bank.

