BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-08

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed a sharp rebound in the country’s exports, which reached $2.7 billion in the opening month of the new financial year – a robust 9 per cent increase that signals a promising turnaround for the struggling economy.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, exports between July 2024 and July 2025 surged by an impressive 17 per cent, a figure Sharif described as “highly encouraging” and a testament to the government’s bold economic reforms.

“Export-led growth is not just a goal, it is our top priority,” Sharif declared, attributing the progress to a series of decisive policy measures that have begun to lift key economic indicators after years of stagnation.

PM derives satisfaction from PSX surge

At the heart of this momentum is the introduction of a faceless customs assessment system, which has streamlined port operations and tackled the red tape that previously hindered trade. The government also highlighted an improvement in the tax-to-GDP ratio, a positive sign of fiscal health.

Sharif pointed to Pakistan’s upgraded credit ratings from global financial institutions as evidence of returning stability, while remittances from overseas Pakistanis soared by 28.8 per cent to a record $34.9 billion in the last financial year.

The prime minister also drew attention to the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s remarkable rally, with the benchmark KSE-100 index climbing past 145,000 points – a milestone not seen for years.

With a focus on attracting foreign investment and fostering a more business-friendly environment, Sharif praised the “commendable” efforts of his economic team in sustaining this momentum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Trade Exports PSX tax to GDP ratio PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan exports Faceless Customs Assessment System

Comments

200 characters

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories