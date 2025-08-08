PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed a sharp rebound in the country’s exports, which reached $2.7 billion in the opening month of the new financial year – a robust 9 per cent increase that signals a promising turnaround for the struggling economy.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, exports between July 2024 and July 2025 surged by an impressive 17 per cent, a figure Sharif described as “highly encouraging” and a testament to the government’s bold economic reforms.

“Export-led growth is not just a goal, it is our top priority,” Sharif declared, attributing the progress to a series of decisive policy measures that have begun to lift key economic indicators after years of stagnation.

At the heart of this momentum is the introduction of a faceless customs assessment system, which has streamlined port operations and tackled the red tape that previously hindered trade. The government also highlighted an improvement in the tax-to-GDP ratio, a positive sign of fiscal health.

Sharif pointed to Pakistan’s upgraded credit ratings from global financial institutions as evidence of returning stability, while remittances from overseas Pakistanis soared by 28.8 per cent to a record $34.9 billion in the last financial year.

The prime minister also drew attention to the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s remarkable rally, with the benchmark KSE-100 index climbing past 145,000 points – a milestone not seen for years.

With a focus on attracting foreign investment and fostering a more business-friendly environment, Sharif praised the “commendable” efforts of his economic team in sustaining this momentum.

