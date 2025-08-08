BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-08

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved negative adjustment of Re 0.78/kWh in FCA of Discos to refund over Rs 11 billion to the consumers for June 2025 to be applicable for Discos jurisdiction and Rs 1.89/kWh for fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 across the country including K-Electric.

Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) had sought negative adjustment of Rs 0.65/kWh. Nepra held a public hearing on July 30, 2025 to verify generation data and hear viewpoints of consumers whereas hearing on QTA was held on August 4, 2205.

Under QTA, Discos will refund Rs 55.874 billion to the consumers in three months, ie, from August to October 2025. Discos collectively had sought negative adjustment of Rs 53.393 billion.

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

The negative FCA will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and pre-paid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff.

Discos will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of June 2025 in the billing month of August 2025. Its impact will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of June 2025.

In case any bills of August 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, it will be applied in the subsequent month.

While effecting the Fuel Charges Adjustment, the concerned Discos will keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order.

Member (Technical), in his additional note stated that persistent governance failures in the power sector have led to prolonged outages, delayed project execution, and inadequate transmission planning — all of which are directly contributing to rising generation costs and higher monthly Fuel Cost Adjustments (FCA).

Examples include the continued forced outage of Guddu Unit-16 and the prolonged non-operation of the Neelum-Jhelum project. The 747 MW Guddu unit alone resulted in an additional cost of Rs. 827 million in June 2025, with cumulative losses reaching Rs. 116.827 billion since July 2022.

Meanwhile, Neelum-Jhelum remains offline despite Rs. 75.5 billion already recovered from consumers through the dedicated surcharge—further burdening the system.

He further stated that delays in critical infrastructure projects such as the Lahore North Grid Station and SCADAIII reflect deep-rooted inefficiencies.

Transmission bottlenecks—including the underutilization of the HVDC line (operating adjustment 43%) and persistent South-North corridor constraints—led to Rs. 201 million in avoidable losses in June alone, with total losses for FY 2024-25 amounting to Rs. 14.061 billion. These issues are further compounded by the sluggish progress on key NGC initiatives.

The Part Load Adjustment Charges (PLAC) reached Rs. 4.1 billion in June and Rs. 41.2 billion for the fiscal year, underscoring the urgent need for better demand planning and improved system reliability.

Member (Tech) said that collectively, these compounding governance lapses are inflating power costs, driving up consumer tariffs, and jeopardizing the financial sustainability of the sector. Immediate and coordinated reforms are needed to address operational inefficiencies, stabilize the FCA, and restore sectoral efficiency.

Though these issues may appear repetitive, their recurrence reflects a persistent pattern of governance breakdowns—not isolated incidents, but a continuation of systemic failures. This repetition is symptomatic of chronic mismanagement.

Member (Tech) added that in his view, accountability is the critical missing link. Without real accountability, reforms alone will not be sufficient to achieve lasting improvements.

Sustainable progress requires that institutions and individuals be held responsible for inefficiencies, delays, and poor decision-making. “Only then can reforms be effective, efficiency be restored, and the power sector be put back on a stable and sustainable path,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FCA KE nepra DISCOS power sector Power Division CPPAG power consumers K-Electric EVCS

Comments

200 characters

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories