Balochistan govt, PR to launch ‘People’s Train Service’

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways and Balochistan government has agreed to launch the “People’s Train Service,” which will operate between Saryab and Kuchlak. The decision was made in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti. The sources in the Railways Headquarter told Business Recorder here on Thursday.

The consultations on the proposed route have been completed and practical implementation of the project will begin soon. The chief minister stated that he would personally oversee every phase of the project and no delays will be tolerated.

