BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

Punjab launches first ‘Life Insurance Company’

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the Punjab government has taken a new step in the realm of social protection with the establishment of Punjab Life Insurance Company, the first public sector initiative of its kind at the provincial level.

“It would serve as a modern, transparent and pro-people institution. Launched under the administrative control of the Punjab Finance Department, this company is envisioned to serve as a powerful tool for evidence-based policymaking, sound financial planning, and effective risk management,” he said during the interview session of short-listed candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Punjab Life Insurance Company, held here on Thursday.

According to him, by institutionalising life insurance at the government level, Punjab will not only offer financial security to its citizens in times of illness, death, or unforeseen circumstances, but will also gain structured access to socio-economic data. This data will enable the government to design more targeted, inclusive, and need-based welfare programs, ensuring that public resources are used efficiently and transparently.

The Minister further stated that the selection of the CEO is being carried out in a strictly merit-based and transparent manner, with clear consideration of educational background, relevant field experience, and technical expertise. “We are committed to appointing a capable and visionary professional who can lead the company on modern lines and expand life insurance coverage in the province,” he said.

He also directed the Punjab Finance Department to submit the summary of short-listed candidates to the Chief Minister for final approval, to ensure the timely appointment of effective leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman Punjab Life Insurance Company

Comments

200 characters

Punjab launches first ‘Life Insurance Company’

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Read more stories