CM directs cleanliness of Hudiara drain

Published August 8, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take urgent steps to prevent toxic waste from more than 50 industrial units of Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate from being dumped into Hudiara drain.

She directed them to shift industries and factories of Faisalabad to the industrial estate, besides shifting leather dyeing and related factories in Sialkot to the area reserved for them. Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh has written a letter to Secretary Industries Punjab, DG LDA, and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company for the purpose.

The letter notes, “Direct or indirect dumping of toxic waste by housing societies into Hudiara drain poses serious threat to environment, human health and aquatic life.”

The Chief Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities, “There are more than 80 industries in Pakistan along Hudiara drain. Water of Hudiara drain is used for agricultural purposes and growing vegetables.”

She was apprised, “Metals and germs produced from industrial waste are getting into vegetables and fruits, and causing serious harm to human health.”

