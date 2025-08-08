BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

Contributions of minority communities lauded

Press Release Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives organised a Bethak titled, "Mark-e-Haq: Honoring the Role of Religious Minorities in Pakistan", aimed at promoting interfaith harmony, peaceful co-existence, and mutual respect among all citizens.

Representatives from Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other religious minority communities actively participated in the event and shared their perspectives on their role in Pakistan’s national development, particularly in the context of the URAAN Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, in his keynote address, paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of minority communities in Pakistan’s history and progress. He emphasized that minorities played an unforgettable role in the Pakistan Movement, and their love, loyalty, and services continue to be a vital part of the nation’s growth.

“Pakistan is a result of the shared sacrifices of all communities. We didn’t just build the country together, we have also strengthened it together,” said the Minister. He reiterated that the true strength of any nation lies not in its military arsenal or economic reserves but in the unity of its people.

Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity for all citizens regardless of religion, race, or ethnicity. “All Pakistanis are equal; development is everyone’s right. We must rise above differences to build a prosperous Pakistan,” he stated.

Referring to the government's flagship vision URAAN Pakistan, the Minister noted that its 5Es Framework—Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy, and Equity—is deeply rooted in the principle of inclusive growth. He stressed that no district or community should be left behind and called for holding such Bethaks across the country to ensure every voice is heard in the development narrative.

Touching upon national security, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted Pakistan’s resilience against external aggression and terrorism. “From defeating terrorism to overcoming the energy crisis, Pakistan has proved it is not weak. Our armed forces have given a befitting response to aggression, and the nation has always stood united against every threat,” he added.

In conclusion, the Minister underlined the importance of political stability, continuity in policy, and mutual cooperation as key to building a bright future for Pakistan. “Under the green crescent flag, we are all one. Together, we can defeat hatred with love, and injustice with equality.

