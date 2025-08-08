Markets Print 2025-08-08
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 07, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 283.96 285.00 AED 77.29 77.60
EURO 330.67 332.86 SAR 75.54 75.90
GBP 378.85 381.15 INTERBANK 282.60 282.80
JPY 1.89 1.95
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments