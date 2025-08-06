Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs359,300 after a gain of Rs1,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs308,041 after it accumulated Rs1,114.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,000 after a decrease of Rs1,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,366 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $13, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs39 to reach Rs4,010.