Cabinet appoints Shoaib as SLIC CEO for another 3 years

KARACHI: Shoaib Javed Hussain has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), for further 3 years effective August 6, 2025. The Federal Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, has appointed Shoaib as the CEO of SLIC. Previously, he took charge of CEO in March 2021.

The corporation has undergone a significant transformation, marked by innovation and significant growth, since Hussain took charge in March 2021.

In just four years, SLIC has grown its market share, recording an extraordinary 300 percent increase in profit, a 181 percent surge in revenue growth, and a 100 percent increase in profit allocated to policyholders. Growth has been driven by accelerated digital transformation, the launch of innovative products, and enhancements in service delivery.

