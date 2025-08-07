BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

PTI mulling holding protest outside SC, says Gohar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Wednesday it is considering a protest outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 14 August, Independence Day, in response to the disqualification of several of its lawmakers, which the party claims was unconstitutional.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of exceeding its authority by disqualifying opposition leaders without due process.

“All three opposition leaders from the National Assembly, Senate and Punjab Assembly, along with multiple MNAs and MPAs, were disqualified without being given a chance to be heard,” he said. “We will challenge this in the courts.”

Khan said the party has yet to finalise plans for a protest outside the Supreme Court, but warned that if justice is not served, PTI will demonstrate outside the apex court, with nationwide protests also under consideration.

He reiterated support for jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan, who had earlier suggested that the party would not contest any by-elections for the vacated seats. “The parliamentary committee fully endorses Imran Khan’s position,” Gohar said.

He alleged: “This is the first Election Commission, and the first Chief Election Commissioner, operating by taking dictation from others”. He said they have no authority to disqualify elected representatives directly.”

The August 5 PTI-led protests in over 170 districts, he added, reflected strong public backing for the party and its founder, he said. “People came out peacefully. It shows they still stand with Imran Khan.”

The sources within PTI said the meeting also discussed legal avenues to challenge the ECP’s decisions, as well as, symbolic protests during National Assembly sessions to increase pressure on the judiciary.

Following the meeting, PTI lawmakers staged a demonstration outside Parliament House, carrying placards and photos of the disqualified members, and chanting slogans against the government and the ECP.

The lawmakers called for respect for the Constitution, restoration of democracy, and an end to what they described as a “hybrid regime” in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

