Maryam launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

LAHORE: Announcing the launch of ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ program in Punjab to provide free plots to homeless poor in the province, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan’s political and military leadership is sincere, it is rising like rising sun on diplomatic and economic fronts.”

While addressing a ceremony to mark the completion of more than 50,000 loans under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project, the CM said, “In Phase-I of the scheme, 2,000 plots will be given to landless people in 19 cities to build houses. Punjab government is launching a new project every day, ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ is very close to my heart, now no one will be evicted from their homes for not paying rent. The project was launched in October-November, 45,000 houses are being built, 9,000 houses have been completed, if I could, I would personally go and congratulate every family that built a house.”

She added, “By the end of August, the issuance of loans will reach 64,000 to 75,000, we will achieve the target of building one lakh houses in a year and five lakh in five years. About 2.5 million people will benefit under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif also built houses during their tenures and gave them to people.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “1.5 million registrations and 7 million applications have been received under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project, now people believe that they will get loans on merit. I am surprised that one day a loan was received and after three weeks a house is being built, we have built thousands of houses without claiming State should fulfill its motherly promise.”

She underscored, “Clinics on Wheels across Punjab are providing treatment facilities at the doorsteps of patients, they have succeeded in filling the lack of trust between the state and the people.”

The Chief Minister said, “Problems in the worst areas of every city will be solved on priority basis, clean drinking water will be provided in South Punjab and Pothohar region. It is my resolve to make 24,000 villages a model, streets and roads of every village will be paved, schools and hospitals will be revamped and sewage systems etc. are being built.”

The CM flagged, “Destiny of Punjab is in the hands of service, not conspiracy. We will fulfill every promise and leave a mark of service at every step. Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is improving the lives of the nation. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif says in every meeting to make electricity cheaper and reduce inflation. Nawaz Sharif advises me every day to be pure in intention to serve the people. Progress will start to be seen in Punjab every year.”

She said, “Landless people will be given loans to build plots and houses in 19 cities of Punjab. Punjab government is launching a new project every day. Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar is very close to my heart. No one can be evicted from their homes for not paying rent. It is good for parents to give their children the peace of home. I share the happiness of every person and every family who built his own house. I bow my head and thank Allah Almighty for the success of the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project. Loans under Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar is 100% interest-free, to be repaid in 9 years. Monthly instalment was made less than Rs15,000. Under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project, everyone can easily pay Rs15,000 per month.”

She explained, “Calls were made to 60 to 70 thousand people to ensure transparency in the project. 95% of the people’s feedback about the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project was satisfactory. I hear calls daily regarding the project. These are not 64 thousand houses but thousands of stories and tales.”

The Chief Minister said, “By the end of August, disbursement of loans will reach 64 to 75 thousand. The target of building 100,000 houses in one year and 500,000 in five years will be achieved. About 2.5 million people will benefit under Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also built houses during their tenures and gave them to the people.” She added, “Official estimate for building and giving away a house was Rs 4 million, which was difficult for the common man.”

The Chief Minister said, “People are witnesses, no one needed recommendation or bribe for a loan. No house was built with bribe or recommendation, you can hold your head up and say that this is my house. I have my eye on every story of Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project.”

She added, “Those who used to lift the bricks of other people’s houses are today laying the bricks of their own houses and picking up the keys. I saw husbands, wives and children working hard for their houses. I promised to give the people their roof, I kept my promise and the people also kept their promise by returning a thousand million rupees in instalments. I am happy that I could facilitate people, the prayers of the people are my asset.” She asserted, “The claim of building one crore houses could not be removed from the files. 1.5 million registration and 7 million applications have been received under Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar project. Now people believe that they will get a loan on merit. Houses are being built in every district under the project. I want to build more houses in South Punjab. I want to build 150,000 houses annually under Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar project. If Almighty Allah gives me the means, then let it all be poured on the people. I thank Amjad Hafeez and SMU for informing me about the public feedback.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025