Pakistan’s moment in Washington

In a rare shift of focus from its usual marginal position in American discourse, Pakistan has recently found itself in the headlines in the United States for all the right reasons.

Normally overshadowed by stories of political chaos, power tussles, and institutional heavy-handedness against dissent, the narrative has now turned toward Islamabad’s surprising diplomatic maneuvering and its growing importance in Washington’s strategic calculations.

While Pakistan’s domestic politics remain fraught—with Imran Khan and his party under relentless state pressure and critics of the “deep state” still facing crackdowns—the country has suddenly carved out space on the global stage. This pivot began in earnest just before the United States carried out precision strikes on Iran’s Fordow and other nuclear sites.

The catalyst was an unprecedented meeting: on June 18, 2025, President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for a private lunch at the White House, an event widely covered by international media.

It was one of the most significant diplomatic engagements of Trump’s second term and the first time a U.S. president hosted Pakistan’s military chief without civilian leadership present. At the press briefing following the meeting, Trump openly acknowledged Munir’s role in averting disaster during the recent five-day India-Pakistan conflict, saying:

“The reason I had him here… I wanted to thank him for not going into the war… ending it. Two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war; that could have been a nuclear war.” (NDTV, June 2025)

This meeting reverberated across South Asia, creating political tremors in India. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress Party, seized the moment in a fiery parliamentary speech, lambasting Prime Minister Modi’s government for failing to secure equivalent US attention.

In India’s parliament, even some pro-government lawmakers admitted that New Delhi had been outmaneuvered diplomatically, losing ground to Islamabad in Washington’s halls of power.

