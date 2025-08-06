China’s Alibaba to exit India’s Eternal via block deal, CNBC-Awaaz reports

China’s Alibaba Group is likely to exit India’s Eternal in a block deal valued at 53.75 billion rupees ($613 million), CNBC-Awaaz reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Alibaba’s unit Antfin Singapore, which had a 2.08% stake in Eternal as of June-end, will offload all of it at a floor price of 285 rupees, the report said.

That implies a 4.6% discount to Eternal’s closing price on Wednesday.

Antfin and Eternal, which houses food delivery business Zomato and quick commerce arm Blinkit, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.