BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,849 Increased By 248.2 (1.7%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 817.2 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee rises on RBI rate pause, but US tariff pressure persists

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 04:12pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee edged higher on Wednesday, helped by the central bank keeping its key rate steady, though impending higher tariffs on shipments to the United States are likely to keep the currency under pressure.

The rupee closed at 87.7325 against the U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from 87.8000 on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member rate-setting panel voted unanimously to hold the repo rate at 5.50% and maintain a “neutral” policy stance, even as economists expect steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods and subdued inflation to open room for limited further easing.

India faces the imposition of a 25% tariff on its shipments to the U.S. from Friday, and President Donald Trump has warned of “very substantial” additional levies because of New Delhi’s oil imports from Russia.

The rupee may breach the 88-mark next week based on the market signals on tariff threat, a trader with a state-owned bank said.

It slid 1.18% against the dollar in the week through August 1, its sharpest weekly decline in nearly three years and would likely have hit a new record low if not for central bank interventions, according to traders.

“Downward pressure on rupee after the 25% tariff also is a likely reason for not cutting rates,” said Amit Bivalkar, founder director at Sapient Finserv.

RBI intervention shields Indian rupee from record low after Trump tariff threat

When the RBI cuts the repo rate, there is a risk of currency weakness as foreign investors may shift their capital to markets with higher interest rates.

Sustained foreign outflows have been one of the reasons for the rupee’s weak performance this year, according to traders and analysts.

India recorded net outflows of $800 million in the current financial year starting April through the end of July 31 due to outflows in the debt segment, the RBI governor said in his monetary policy announcement.

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

India rupee rises on RBI rate pause, but US tariff pressure persists

US tariff relief offers boost, but Pakistan’s high production costs still hamper exports

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Govt approves key appointments in TCP, PRCL

DG ISPR dismisses reports of COAS Munir becoming president

Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR

DP World to build Pakistan Mart in UAE at zero cost

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Cnergyico announces key appointments

Govt urged to establish regulatory cell for IT and freelancers

Pakistan’s can-maker enhances production capacity

Read more stories