BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.78%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 183.38 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.42 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.84%)
FFL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
GCIL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.87%)
HUBC 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.99%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
NBP 138.76 Increased By ▲ 12.00 (9.47%)
PAEL 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PPL 178.60 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.51%)
PREMA 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SNGP 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.87%)
SSGC 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
TRG 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,744 Increased By 143.1 (0.98%)
BR30 42,157 Increased By 629.8 (1.52%)
KSE100 144,188 Increased By 1151.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 44,375 Increased By 379.1 (0.86%)
European shares rise as investors buy dips, shrug off US tariff threats

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 01:53pm

European shares extended gains on Wednesday as investors bought into recent market weakness, brushing aside fresh U.S. tariff threats and digesting a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index tab was up 0.3%, as of 0713 GMT, rising for a third consecutive session after touching a five-week low on Friday.

Germany’s blue-chip DAX and France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Shares of Commerzbank rose nearly 1% after the German lender posted its quarterly net profit above expectations and raised parts of its full-year outlook.

Siemens Energy said it expects to hit the upper end of its 2025 growth outlook estimates. Shares rose 1.2%.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter was set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Switzerland seeks to negotiate the 39% tariff scheduled to take effect on Thursday.

Switzerland’s benchmark SMI index edged 0.1% lower.

European healthcare stocks slipped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.3% drop in heavyweight Novo Nordisk after the Danish drugmaker maintained its full-year outlook, just days after slashing its 2025 sales outlook.

The Wegovy maker said it would cut costs after losing nearly $95 billion in market value last week.

Adding to sector pressures, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would initially place a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports, eventually increasing it to 250%.

