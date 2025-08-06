European shares rise as investors buy dips, shrug off US tariff threats

European shares extended gains on Wednesday as investors bought into recent market weakness, brushing aside fresh U.S. tariff threats and digesting a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index tab was up 0.3%, as of 0713 GMT, rising for a third consecutive session after touching a five-week low on Friday.

Germany’s blue-chip DAX and France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Shares of Commerzbank rose nearly 1% after the German lender posted its quarterly net profit above expectations and raised parts of its full-year outlook.

Siemens Energy said it expects to hit the upper end of its 2025 growth outlook estimates. Shares rose 1.2%.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter was set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Switzerland seeks to negotiate the 39% tariff scheduled to take effect on Thursday.

Switzerland’s benchmark SMI index edged 0.1% lower.

European healthcare stocks slipped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.3% drop in heavyweight Novo Nordisk after the Danish drugmaker maintained its full-year outlook, just days after slashing its 2025 sales outlook.

The Wegovy maker said it would cut costs after losing nearly $95 billion in market value last week.

Adding to sector pressures, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would initially place a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports, eventually increasing it to 250%.