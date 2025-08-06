BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.78%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 183.38 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.42 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.84%)
FFL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
GCIL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.87%)
HUBC 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.99%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
NBP 138.76 Increased By ▲ 12.00 (9.47%)
PAEL 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PPL 178.60 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.51%)
PREMA 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SNGP 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.87%)
SSGC 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
TRG 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,744 Increased By 143.1 (0.98%)
BR30 42,157 Increased By 629.8 (1.52%)
KSE100 144,188 Increased By 1151.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 44,375 Increased By 379.1 (0.86%)
Honda posts 50% fall in Q1 operating profit on tariffs, lifts full-year forecast

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 12:27pm
TOKYO: Honda Motor reported a 50% drop in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as a stronger yen and the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs took a toll on its results, but the company raised its full-year forecast.

Japan’s second-biggest carmaker said quarterly operating profit totalled 244.2 billion yen ($1.66 billion) in the April-June period, more than 20% lower than the average estimate of 311.7 billion yen in a poll of seven analysts by LSEG.

Honda said the steep 27.5% tariffs on U.S. auto imports - comprised of a previous 2.5% rate and a 25% levy imposed by Trump in April - pulled down its operating profit for the quarter by about 125 billion yen.

But the automaker said the impact from the tariffs on its full-year operating profit was smaller than it had estimated in May. It now expects a 450 billion yen hit for the year, compared to 650 billion yen forecast previously.

The company raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 700 billion yen from 500 billion yen, and said it expected the yen to trade at a weaker rate than it had previously estimated.

