BML 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 183.01 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.59%)
FCCL 50.68 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.36%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
GCIL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
HUBC 163.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.31%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 84.74 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
NBP 137.40 Increased By ▲ 10.64 (8.39%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
POWER 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 180.55 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.61%)
PREMA 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SNGP 121.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.65%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.44%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,712 Increased By 111.1 (0.76%)
BR30 42,246 Increased By 719 (1.73%)
KSE100 144,069 Increased By 1032 (0.72%)
KSE30 44,347 Increased By 351.3 (0.8%)
Aug 06, 2025
World

Heavy rains, landslides hamper rescue efforts in northern Indian state, dozens missing

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 11:39am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Heavy rain hampered rescue efforts in India’s Himalayan state of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, a day after sudden flooding and landslides killed four people and left dozens missing.

Teams of army and disaster force rescuers struggled to reach Dharali village, a popular tourist spot that serves as a pit-stop before climbing to the Hindu pilgrimage town of Gangotri, as landslides blocked a major highway and heavy rain continued to pelt the region, local media and authorities said.

“The number of missing persons is unknown, however the relief efforts have continued through the night. We are trying to rescue people and take them to safety,” Harshavardhan, an army colonel leading rescue efforts, said in an X post shared by the Indian army.

The army camp in Harsil, four km (2.5 miles) from the flooded village of Dharali, was also hit by flash floods and eleven army personnel were missing, NDTV news channel said.

“Additional army columns along with tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones, earthmoving equipment, etc have been moved ahead to supplement the resources at Harsil to hasten the efforts,” the army’s central command said in a post on X.

Beijing on top alert for heavy rain, tells residents to avoid going out

TV news channels showed floodwaters and mud surging down a mountain and crashing into the village, sweeping away houses and roads as people ran for their lives.

The mudslide cleaved through Dharali village, burying some houses, according to a video update shared by the state chief minister’s office.

Uttarakhand is prone to floods and landslides, which some experts blame on climate change.

heavy rains Himalayan state of Uttarakhand

Comments

200 characters

