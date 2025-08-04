BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.91%)
CPHL 82.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
DCL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
DGKC 174.56 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.44%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.4%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.27%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 183.25 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.81%)
PREMA 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.94%)
PRL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
PTC 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 122.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 141,977 Increased By 942.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 43,665 Increased By 330.8 (0.76%)
World

Beijing on top alert for heavy rain, tells residents to avoid going out

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 08:33am

BEIJING: Beijing put most of its hilly districts on the highest alert for heavy rainfall on Monday and warned residents against going out unnecessarily, after dozens recently died in the deadliest floods to hit the Chinese capital since 2012.

Up to 200mm (7.9 inches) of rain could hit parts of Beijing over a six-hour period from midday, weather forecasters warned. The city of 22 million people receives on average 600mm of rainfall each year.

Late last month, at least 44 people died in Beijing after days of heavy rains. Most of the dead were people unexpectedly trapped by rapidly rising waters at a nursing home in Miyun district on the city’s northeastern outskirts.

The fatalities led authorities to admit to shortcomings in their contingency plans for extreme weather.

Heavy rain, landslides kill more than 30 in northern China

On Monday, Beijing had six of its 16 districts on the highest alert for heavy rainfall - Mentougou, Fangshan, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Huairou and Changping - all of which lie in mountainous areas to the west and north of the city.

The risk of flash floods and landslides is “extremely high”, local authorities cautioned.

In the summer of 2012, 79 people died in Beijing in the city’s deadliest flooding in living memory. Fangshan district was the worst-hit, with one resident reporting a rise in floodwaters of 1.3 metres in just 10 minutes.

Beijing’s topography has been described by some as a rain “trap”, with its mountains to the west and north capturing moist air and amplifying any ensuing rainfall as a result.

In southern Guangdong province over the weekend, the bodies of five people were recovered after a large-scale search operation involving more than 1,300 rescuers.

The five people, who went missing on Friday night, were “swept away by water” following heavy rainfall in recent days, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

