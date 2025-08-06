BML 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 183.20 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.7%)
FCCL 50.65 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.3%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.68%)
GCIL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
HUBC 162.85 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.21%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
NBP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 10.42 (8.22%)
PAEL 43.08 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
POWER 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 180.51 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.59%)
PREMA 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
SNGP 121.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.61%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,712 Increased By 111.1 (0.76%)
BR30 42,246 Increased By 719 (1.73%)
KSE100 144,084 Increased By 1047 (0.73%)
KSE30 44,344 Increased By 347.9 (0.79%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold inches lower as dollar gains, markets await Fed appointments

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 11:15am

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to a slightly firmer dollar, while investors held back from making big bets ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on appointments to the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,374.72 per ounce, as of 0442 GMT, after hitting a near two-week high on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $3,429.80.

The dollar rebounded from a one-week low hit in the previous session, reducing gold’s appeal to holders of other currencies.

“Gold has been caught between conflicting forces. The drop in yields has helped, but the U.S. dollar has managed to hold up well despite Friday’s selloff. That has produced the range we’re now seeing, as prices wait for conviction across the catalysts,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Trump on Tuesday said he would soon announce a short-term replacement for Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, who announced her resignation on Friday, as well as his pick for the next Fed chair.

The CME FedWatch tool now puts the odds of a September cut at nearly 87%, after Friday’s weaker-than-expected employment growth data, following which Trump fired the commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

On the trade front, Trump again threatened to raise tariffs on goods from India over its Russian oil purchases, while New Delhi called his attack “unjustified” and vowed to protect its economic interests, deepening the trade rift between the two countries.

Elsewhere, Perth Mint’s gold product sales fell 33% in July from the previous month, while silver sales slipped to a six-month low, the refiner said on Wednesday.

Spot silver was steady at $37.82 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.5% to $1,314.76 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,168.42.

Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold inches lower as dollar gains, markets await Fed appointments

Bulls charge ahead: KSE-100 crosses 144,000

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive trend against US dollar

DP World to build Pakistan Mart in UAE at zero cost

UAE’s AD Ports Group eyes industrial zone near Karachi, expands presence in Pakistan

Missed signals, lost deal: How India-US trade talks collapsed

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Oil prices rebound from 5-week low on Trump threats on Russian crude buyers

IPO violation: FCA system clears banned goods worth Rs10.53bn

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

Read more stories