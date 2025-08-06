BML 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 84.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 183.01 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.59%)
FCCL 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.5%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
GCIL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
HUBC 162.61 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.06%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 84.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
NBP 137.09 Increased By ▲ 10.33 (8.15%)
PAEL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.44%)
PIAHCLA 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 180.42 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.54%)
PREMA 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
PRL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
SNGP 121.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.61%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,698 Increased By 97.1 (0.66%)
BR30 42,205 Increased By 678 (1.63%)
KSE100 144,044 Increased By 1006.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 44,333 Increased By 337.1 (0.77%)
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars edge away from lows, jobs data no worse than expected

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 11:09am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched further away from multi-week lows on Wednesday as their U.S. counterpart struggled with swelling rate-cut wagers, while the kiwi found support in jobs data that were no worse than expected.

While New Zealand unemployment ticked up to a near five-year high of 5.2%, that was still a little below forecasts and better than analysts’ worst fears.

Details of the report were weak with underutilization rising, hours worked sliding and wages subdued, leaving investors confident the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut rates later this month.

“We see a 25bp rate cut as highly likely, leaving the door open for further easing if needed, but with no strong signal about the extent or timing of any future rate cuts,” said Michael Gordon, a senior economist at Westpac.

Markets imply around a 90% chance of a quarter-point cut to 3.0% on August 20, and the possibility of a further move to a floor of 2.75% late this year or early next.

Yields on New Zealand 10-year bonds touched four-month lows at 4.440%, having fallen 15 basis points since Friday’s poor U.S. payrolls report boosted bonds globally.

There have also been concerns that the U.S. tariff rate on New Zealand of 15% was above some of its competitors, including Australia at 10%, and could hurt exports over time.

The kiwi dollar crept up 0.2% to $0.5911, but remained uncomfortably close to a recent 15-week trough of $0.5857. It faces resistance at $0.5932 and $0.5976.

The Aussie firmed 0.1% to $0.6476, nudging further away from a five-week low of $0.6419 hit last Friday. Resistance lies around $0.6493 and $0.6530.

There is little Australian economic data out this week and markets are already fully priced for a quarter-point rate cut to 3.60% from the Reserve Bank of Australia when it meets on August 12.

Its policy board has emphasised it wants to be gradual and cautious in easing, so investors generally assume rates will hold steady at the September meeting and might be cut in November if inflation continues to slow.

The deciding factor could be the main consumer price report for the third quarter due on October 29, though investors will also be eyeing monthly jobs data to see if a jump in unemployment in June was the start of a trend.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

