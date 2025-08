KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Wednesday, as the market looked for more cues from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board data next week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 46 ringgit, or 1.07%, to 4,244 ringgit ($1,004.26) a metric ton in early trade. The contract rose 2.46% on Tuesday.