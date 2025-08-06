BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 85.71 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 182.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.31%)
FCCL 50.65 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.3%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.44%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
MLCF 85.51 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.3%)
NBP 131.13 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (3.45%)
PAEL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.44%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 176.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.48%)
PREMA 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
PRL 31.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.21%)
SNGP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TREET 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,690 Increased By 89 (0.61%)
BR30 41,840 Increased By 312.3 (0.75%)
KSE100 143,885 Increased By 847.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 44,269 Increased By 272.6 (0.62%)
World

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 08:32am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that Vice President JD Vance is “most likely” his heir apparent to serve as the Republican nominee in 2028, the furthest he has gone in backing Vance as a future presidential candidate.

“Well, I think most likely,” Trump told reporters when asked whether Vance was the heir apparent to the movement he has inspired. “In all fairness, he’s the vice president.”

Trump also proposed that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio join forces for a future Republican ticket.

While the 2028 race is still years away, Trump holds considerable influence with the Republican base and any sign that he is backing a candidate carries significant implications.

Trump has declined in the past to offer any endorsement for a 2028 successor. He said in February that Vance was “very capable” but that it was too early to name him as the leading candidate.

Vance, a 40-year-old onetime Marine, has carved out a sizable role in the Trump administration, serving as a key diplomat and top surrogate selling Trump’s domestic policy at home and foreign policy abroad.

Rubio, a former Florida senator, has emerged as a significant figure in an administration that has spent considerable time tackling thorny foreign policy dilemmas. He is the first person since Henry Kissinger to serve as both secretary of state and national security adviser.

