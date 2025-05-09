AIRLINK 127.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.8%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (13.11%)
CPHL 63.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-4.83%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.35%)
FFL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.36%)
FLYNG 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
HUBC 124.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.62%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
MLCF 62.39 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.5%)
OGDC 182.10 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.51%)
PACE 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (11.03%)
PAEL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-9.43%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.77%)
POWER 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
PPL 135.02 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.36%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
SEARL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.23%)
SSGC 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.47%)
SYM 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.71%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.36%)
TPLP 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
TRG 54.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.14%)
WAVESAPP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
YOUW 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
BR100 11,115 Increased By 258.8 (2.38%)
BR30 31,416 Increased By 682 (2.22%)
KSE100 105,964 Increased By 2436.8 (2.35%)
KSE30 32,298 Increased By 820.1 (2.61%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US VP Vance says war between Pakistan and India will be ‘none of our business’

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 02:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that India and Pakistan should de-escalate tensions, but he added that the US cannot control the nuclear-armed Asian neighbors and a war between them would be “none of our business”.

“We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can’t control these countries, though,” Vance said in an interview on Fox News show “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” he added.

India is an important partner for Washington, which aims to counter China’s rising influence, while Pakistan remains a US ally despite its diminished importance after Washington’s withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

Global militaries to study Pakistan-India fighter jet battle

Analysts and some former officials have said US involvement to achieve diplomatic goals in Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s aggression in Gaza may make Washington leave India and Pakistan on their own in the early days of their tensions, without much direct pressure from the US government.

The latest escalation in the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry began on April 22 when gunmen killed 26 people in Occupied Kashmir in an attack that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, which denied the accusations and called for a neutral probe.

“Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict,” Vance said on Thursday.

Washington has held regular talks with both in recent days, including on Thursday when Secretary of State Marco Rubio held calls with Pakistan’s prime minister and India’s foreign minister while urging them to de-escalate and have direct dialogue.

US President Donald Trump called rising tensions a shame. On Wednesday, he said he hoped the two countries will stop now after going “tit-for-tat.” The State Department urged both countries to work towards what Washington terms as a “responsible solution.”

Pakistan US State Department New Delhi Pakistan and India Marco Rubio U.S. President Donald Trump US Vice President JD Vance Pakistani and Indian troops exchanged fire The Story with Martha MacCallum

Comments

200 characters

US VP Vance says war between Pakistan and India will be ‘none of our business’

Hajj 2025: flights face delays amid suspension of air operations

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Global investors respond positively to Pakistan’s economic reforms

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Read more stories