Trump says banks discriminate against his supporters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he believes that banks discriminate against him and his supporters, adding that Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase had previously refused to accept his deposits.

“They totally discriminate against, I think, me maybe even more, but they discriminate against many conservatives,” he told CNBC in an interview. “I think the word might be Trump supporters more than conservatives.”

Trump made the comments when asked about a report by the Wall Street Journal that said he planned to punish banks that discriminated against conservatives, but did not address the order specifically. The order instructs regulators to review banks for “politicized or unlawful debanking” practices, according to a draft reviewed by Reuters. “Well, they did discriminate,” Trump said of actions taken by JPMorgan Chase after his first term in office.