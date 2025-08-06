BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 182.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.18%)
FCCL 50.65 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.3%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
HUBC 162.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.68%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
MLCF 85.55 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.35%)
NBP 131.32 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.6%)
PAEL 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 176.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.56%)
PREMA 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
PTC 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
SNGP 121.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.44%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TREET 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,690 Increased By 89 (0.61%)
BR30 41,840 Increased By 312.3 (0.75%)
KSE100 143,852 Increased By 814.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 44,247 Increased By 251.1 (0.57%)
US tariff threat to keep Indian rupee on the ropes ahead of RBI rate call

Reuters Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 08:20am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to remain under pressure ahead of the central bank’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, after nearing an all-time low following President Donald Trump’s fresh threats of steep tariffs on Indian goods.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward suggests the rupee will open slightly weaker against the U.S. dollar from Tuesday’s level of 87.80.

The currency dropped as much as 87.8850 on Tuesday, just shy of its record low of 87.95 hit in February.

Bankers said the rupee avoided hitting a fresh lifetime low, thanks to likely dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India through state-run banks.

The central bank had to step in after the rupee slid following Trump’s threat of substantial tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases.

“The RBI probably wanted to avoid headlines about the rupee hitting a new low on the same day Trump was ramping up tariffs,” an FX trader at a private bank said.

“87.90–88 is the key zone to watch. If the RBI does cut rates today, we’ll most likely break past that, and the central bank may allow some weakness.”

About three-quarters of the 57 participants in a Reuters poll expect the RBI to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.50%.

The rest anticipate a 25-basis point cut, following a larger-than-expected 50-bp reduction in June.

Citibank, ANZ, DBS, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank are among those expecting a rate cut. At the previous policy, SBI was the only one to predict a 50-bps reduction.

Monetary policy operates with lags, and postponing a rate cut until inflation falls further or growth weakens more visibly could result in deeper and more persistent economic damage, SBI said in a note.

“We expect RBI to continue frontloading with a 25 bps cut in August policy.”

