Digitising land records: CDA, PLRA agree to sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Punjab Land and Revenue Authority (PLRA) have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at digitising CDA’s land records and introducing an electronic stamp (e-stamp) system in Islamabad.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting held at CDA Headquarters, chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The upcoming MoU, aligned with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, will serve as a blueprint for the complete digitisation of CDA’s land records. It also includes the implementation of an e-stamping system to bring transparency and efficiency to property transactions in the federal capital.

Speaking at the meeting, Randhawa said the initiative marks a transformative step in modernising the land record system and improving public service delivery.

