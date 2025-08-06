Capital markets: HBL becomes first bank to partner with NCCPL

KARACHI: HBL and the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the role of commercial banks in Pakistan’s capital markets. This important agreement positions HBL as the first bank to form a partnership with NCCPL.

Under this MoU, HBL aims to pursue opportunities in capital markets such as Margin Trading, evaluating the custodian clearing member’s role, and utilizing NCCPL’s Capital Gains Tax (CGT) services.

Speaking at the ceremony, Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO–HBL said, “This partnership will enable us to provide enhanced services to our clients. In today’s world, where digitization and value creation are paramount, this collaboration will be instrumental in achieving our goal of seamlessly accelerating topline growth by improving our products and service levels.”

Commenting on the occasion, Naveed Qazi, CEO -NCCPL, said, “This MoU reflects our continued efforts to foster integration between financial institutions and the capital market ecosystem. We believe this collaboration will pave the way for increased market participation and greater investor facilitation.”

