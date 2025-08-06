BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-06

Gold falls from two-week highs as dollar ticks up

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

NEW YORK: Gold slipped from a near two-week high on Tuesday as the dollar firmed, though losses were capped by bolstered bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $3,354.56 per ounce, by 1220 GMT. Bullion hit its highest since July 24 on Monday at $3,385.29. US gold futures also fell 0.5% to $3,408.20.

The dollar index rose 0.2% from a one-week low hit earlier in the session, reducing gold’s appeal to other currency holders. Data on Friday showed employment growth in the US slowed more than anticipated in July, with payroll revisions for May and June slashing a hefty 258,000 jobs from previous tallies.

The CME FedWatch tool now puts the odds of a September cut at nearly 88%, up from 63% a week earlier, with markets largely pricing in at least two quarter-point reductions this year.

“What gold needs to move higher from here is probably (another) weaker US economic data... The other item gold is watching is who US President Trump names as next Fed Governor, potentially the successor of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell,” said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Trump’s dismissal of the labour statistics chief following the weak payrolls report, coupled with news that he will appoint a new Fed governor, added to uncertainty. Trump also threatened to lift tariffs on Indian goods beyond last month’s 25% hike, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Gold, long seen as a safe haven in times of political and economic uncertainty, typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment. “I still do not see traders pushing up aggressively above the $3,450 level unless we have a very clear catalyst,” OANDA senior market analyst, Kelvin Wong, said.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.2% to $37.45 per ounce, platinum lost 1.1% to $1,314.50 and palladium shed 1.8% to $1,184.94. South Africa-based miner Sibanye-Stillwater has asked the United States to consider imposing a tariff on Russian palladium imports to support the long-term viability of US supplies.

Gold Spot gold US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold falls from two-week highs as dollar ticks up

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

Current expenditure accounts for 95pc of FY25 outlay

Investment boost: GPA inks LoI with Chinese firm

Total number reaches 14: More PTI lawmakers disqualified

PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

IPO violation: FCA system clears banned goods worth Rs10.53bn

Cos with Rs30m annual revenue reclassified as micro-enterprises

Read more stories