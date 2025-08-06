BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Copper slips after data shows jump in LME inventories

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

LONDON: Copper prices eased slightly on Tuesday after data showed stocks had risen on the London Metal Exchange while expectations of rate cuts in the United States and concern about possible disruption of supplies from Chile limited selling.

Benchmark copper on the LME traded 0.5% lower at $9,642 a metric ton in official rings from an earlier session high at $9,747.5 a ton. Copper stored in LME registered warehouses rose by 14,275 tons to a total of 153,850 tons, marking a gain of 70% since late June. Producers, consumers and traders typically put their surplus metal on LME warrant - a title document conferring ownership.

Traders say the copper delivered to LME warehouses is likely to have been produced in China, which is the world’s largest copper consumer, accounting for more than half of global consumption estimated at around 26 million tons this year. The market is also focused on Codelco’s El Teniente copper mine where operations were halted due to the death of six people after an earthquake last week.

El Teniente produced 356,000 tons of copper last year. Traders said the market impact would depend on the length of the stoppage, which was not yet clear. Surprisingly weak US jobs data last week triggered bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts from September causing the US dollar to weaken and making dollar-priced metals, such as copper, cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Strong technical resistance for copper is around $9,730 where the 21- and 50-day moving averages converge. Longer term, copper prices will depend on China’s demand. “Chinese buyers have sort of lived hand to mouth, they haven’t been drawing down stock.

At higher prices we did see them export some metal,” said Macquarie analyst Marcus Garvey. Garvey added the LME price will find a floor when Chinese buyers return to the market. Aluminium climbed 0.5% to $2,566 a ton, zinc added 0.6% to $2,767, lead was up 0.3% at $1,964, tin retreated 0.1% to $33,185 and nickel fell 0.8% to $14,950.

