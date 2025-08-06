BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-06

Withholding agents: FBR issues 3 forms for new categories

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued three forms for new categories of withholding agents i.e. Online marketplace, payment intermediary andcourier companies to file monthly statements against digitally ordered goods.

The FBR has issued SRO 1429(I)2025 to amend Sales Tax Rules, 2006 on Tuesday.

The monthly statements seek details of supplies-wise amount withheld during the Month.

The monthly statement for the online marketplace has been issued through form (STR-34). The STR-35 form would deal with the monthly statement to be filed by “Payment intermediary”. The STR-36 form deals with the monthly statement to be filed by the courier companies.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, the procedure shall apply to taxable goods which are digitally ordered through online marketplace. website or similar applications. The chapter shall also apply to payment intermediary and courier. if payment is made online or Cash on Delivery (CoD) as the case may be, against digitally ordered supplies.

The payment intermediary or courier, as the case may be, intending to settle payment of digitally ordered taxable goods, shall deduct an amount of sales tax as specified in the Eleventh Schedule to the Act and make payment of the balance amount to the supplier or vendor.

In case the withholding agent is a payment intermediary, it shall deposit the withheld amount of sales tax and file monthly statement summarizing all the particulars of the supplier or vendor and supplies made in the month against digitally ordered goods, as set out in STR-35 electronically for each month by the 10thof the following month and deposit the amount deducted at source.

In case the withholding agent is a courier, it shall deposit the withheld amount of sales tax and file monthly statement summarizing all the particulars of the supplier or vendor and supplies made in the month against digitally ordered goods, as set out in STR-36 electronically for each month by the 10th of the following month and deposit the amount deducted at source.

In case of supplies made against the digitally ordered taxable supplies

through online marketplace, the marketplace in Pakistan shall file monthly statement indicating the supplier-wise orders processed and taxable goods delivered in the month against digitally ordered goods as set out in STR-34 electronically for each month by 10th of the following month.

In case Online Market Place (OMP) is also providing Courier services it shall also file a statement required to be filed by couriers.

Payment intermediary and courier shall issue a certificate showing deduction of sales tax to the supplier or vendor by the withholding agent duly specifying the name and registration number of the supplier, description of digitally ordered goods and the amount of sales tax deducted and paid, the FBR added.

