BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025
Markets

TSX boosted by mining stocks, Fed rate cut optimism

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 08:24pm

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, rebounding after Friday’s selloff, with investors optimistic about the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.8% by 10:05 ET (0205 GMT) to 27,495.10 points, after three straight sessions of declines.

Global stocks were lifted after traders ramped up bets of a U.S. rate cut in September to almost 94%, according to CME Fedwatch, following last week’s soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.

“People see (unemployment numbers) as being the rationale for a reduction in interest rates at the Fed, and that’s essentially positive for stock markets,” said Thomas Caldwell, Chairman at Caldwell Securities.

“Earnings are coming across fairly well and so the world is moving on, but there’s this undercurrent of what will be the longer term damage of tariffs and this upending of world trade.”

On the day, material stocks were among top gainers, with gold mining stocks adding 6%.

Kinross Gold Corp gained 9% to the top of the index while Novagold, IAMGOLD and Seabridge Gold were up more than 5% each.

First Quantum Minerals’ shares rose 4.4% after the miner signed a $1 billion deal with Royal Gold.

Tech stocks rose 2.8%, boosted by e-commerce platform Shopify’s 5.43% climb after brokerage Benchmark raised its target price ahead of earnings on Wednesday.

Electronics firm Celestica rose 3% and cybersecurity firm Blackberry climbed 3.4%.

All sectors were in the green after TSX posted its biggest decline since April in Friday’s selloff.

Data showed Canada’s merchandise trade deficit widened in June to C$5.9 billion ($4.24 billion) with imports outpacing exports.

Canadian ministers are set to start discussing trade with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump put a 35% tariff on goods imported from Canada last week.

