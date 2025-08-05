BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
ECP suspends NA-175 by-poll on LHC order

  • High court on July 30 ordered suspension of schedule for the by-election
BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2025 07:02pm

Following order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday suspended the election programme for bye-election in NA-175 (Muzaffargarh-I) constituency.

Hearing a petition filed by MNA Jamshaid Ahmed Dasti against his disqualification, the high court on July 30 ordered suspension of the election schedule for the by-election in NA-175.

The ECP had in July disqualified the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA for submitting “counterfeit” documents, hence, the election body had declared his National Assembly seat vacant.

MNA Dasti disqualified by ECP

“… the election programme for the conduct of bye-election in NA-175 Muzaffargarh-I, notified vide Notification No.F.8(3)/2025-Coord.-M/F(1) dated 17th July, 2025 is hereby suspended till further order of the Hon’ble Lahore High Court,” the ECP said.

The by-poll on the seat vacated after the disqualification of Dasti was scheduled to be held on September 10.

As many as 28 candidates, including the wife of Dasti, had filed their nomination papers for NA-175 by-election.

