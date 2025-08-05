BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Business & Finance

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rehan Ayub Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:29pm

KARACHI: The Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) signed on Tuesday a letter of intent (LoI) with Chinese firm Xinning Enterprise to “stimulate major industrial and commercial investments at Gwadar Port and its Free Zone”, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said.

Located in Balochistan, Gwadar Port is a strategically important deep-sea port and a key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a massive infrastructure project aimed at boosting regional trade and connectivity.

Last month, the government unveiled a strategic plan to expand Gwadar Port’s operational capacity by introducing new shipping lines and launching a ferry service connecting Pakistan with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance regional connectivity, boost maritime trade, and position Gwadar as a major hub in the Arabian Sea,” Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said then. “We aim to transform Gwadar into a strategic transhipment and logistics centre, benefiting Pakistan and the wider region.”

The LoI signed on Tuesday by Yi Jiang, representing Xinning Enterprise, outlined plans for diverse ventures and received by Umer Zaffar Shaikh, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the behalf of Chairman Gwadar Port Authority while Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Noor-ul-Haq Baloch joined the event through Zoom.

“These ventures include developing Gwadar Port as a regional transshipment center, launching new industrial projects, optimising existing facilities within the Gwadar Free Zone, and relocating industries,” the ministry said.

Pakistan’s PNSC partners with Chinese firm to explore maritime investments

The two sides also discussed ways to boost the performance of Gwadar Port and committed to adhering to Pakistan’s legal and regulatory framework governing Gwadar’s port and Free Zone operations, it added.

“They also pledged continued good-faith discussions to identify investment opportunities, finalise operational details, and establish mechanisms for cooperation.”

Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan government’s commitment to transforming Gwadar into a global maritime gateway and industrial powerhouse, emphasising that collaborations with reputable international enterprises would accelerate Pakistan’s maritime and economic ambitions.

On Monday, the government approved its first-ever ferry service licence to an international ferry operator, Sea Keepers, authorising the company to operate routes connecting Pakistan with GCC countries, according to a statement.

The new ferry service is expected to serve hundreds of thousands annually, particularly pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq, alongside workers and tourists bound for GCC states.

