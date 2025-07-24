BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.97%)
Business & Finance PNSC (Pakistan National Shipping Corporation) 415.00 Increased By ▲ 5.27%

Pakistan’s PNSC partners with Chinese firm to explore maritime investments

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2025 10:02am

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Shangdong Xinxu Group Corporation to explore investment and business opportunities in the maritime and international shipping sectors.

The company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“PNSC signed a non-committal MoU with Shangdong Xinxu Group Corporation Company, (a company formed and existing under the laws of China) for 12 calendar months.

“This MoU establishes a relationship of mutual cooperation and trust between the parties for the objective of commercial benefits to each party and to create favourable conditions for investments primarily in the maritime sector of Pakistan and to explore business opportunities of mutual interest in international shipping sectors,” read the notice.

Shandong Xinxu Group, located in Shandong Province, China, provides products to companies in the battery industry and forklift industry.

Meanwhile, PNSC is Pakistan’s national flag carrier, primarily engaged in the transportation of dry bulk and liquid cargoes globally.

It was established in 1979 by merging the National Shipping Corporation (NSC) and the Pakistan Shipping Corporation. PNSC operates under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Government of Pakistan.

Last month, a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, announced that PNSC is expected to generate an estimated $700 million in freight earnings by expanding its cargo fleet to 34 vessels over the next three years.

The PNSC currently manages approximately 11% of the country’s cargo by volume and 4% by value. However, the national carrier is now targeting to increase its cargo handling to 52% by volume and 43% by value (excluding containerised cargo) within three years.

MoUs PNSC Pakistan and China maritime shipping sector Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Shangdong Xinxu Group Corporation

