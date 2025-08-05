BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Abu Dhabi’s MGX could raise up to $25bn for AI fund, Bloomberg News says

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:25pm

Abu Dhabi-based MGX is considering plans to raise as much as $25 billion in third-party capital as the investment group looks to ramp up its artificial intelligence holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

MGX declined to comment on the report and Reuters could not immediately verify it.

Company executives are weighing raising money from financial and strategic investors in Abu Dhabi and beyond, but Mubadala Investment Co and AI firm G42 will remain MGX’s main backers, the report said.

UAE and US agree on path for Abu Dhabi to buy most advanced AI chips, Trump says

No final decisions have been made, according to the report.

MGX, which has invested in OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI, is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser and a brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The Financial Times reported last week that French AI startup Mistral is in talks with MGX and other investors to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $10 billion.

