Gold price per tola drops Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, following a downward trend in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs358,000 after a decrease of Rs1,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,927 after it lost Rs1,286.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,500 after a gain of Rs500 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,353 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $15.

Meanwhile, the silver price per tola gained Rs18 during the day to reach Rs3,971.