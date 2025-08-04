Gold price per tola gains Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs359,500 after an increase of Rs500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs308,213 after it gained Rs429.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after an increase of Rs6,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,368 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $5.

Meanwhile, the silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,953.