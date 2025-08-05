BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dovish India RBI tone may aid sustained lower yields more than rate cut, traders say

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 04:31pm

MUMBAI: A dovish commentary and downward revision to economic forecasts by the Reserve Bank of India could drive a continued fall in government bond yields and overnight index swap rates, even without an actual rate cut, treasury officials said on Tuesday.

The RBI is set to announce its policy decision on Wednesday, where most economists expect the central bank to hold rates steady but calls for a cut have grown louder in recent days.

“A dovish pause will be better and more positive for markets in the long term than a hawkish rate cut like the one in June,” PNB Gilts senior executive vice-president Vijay Sharma said.

“The chances of the 10-year bond yield reaching 6.20% are better with a pause than with a cut.”

In June, the RBI surprised markets with a 50-basis-point rate cut but shifted its stance to neutral from accommodative, and signalled limited room for further easing. Bond yields and swap rates rose following the decision, as traders interpreted it as the end of the rate-cutting cycle.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose on June 6 and has climbed nearly 20 bps since, while the five-year OIS rate rose by as much as 16 bps.

RBI intervention shields Indian rupee from record low after Trump tariff threat

“The RBI did a lot in the last policy, so it would rather wait to see the impact and another rate cut is unlikely. Also, a cut now may not have the desired impact,” said Alok Singh, group head of treasury at CSB Bank.

Barclays expects a dovish pause along with a 30–40 bps reduction in the RBI’s inflation forecast of 3.7% for this fiscal year.

Still, expectations for easing have strengthened after the U.S. slapped a 25% tariff on goods from India, which could weigh on growth.

“We believe there are enough reasons for the RBI to deviate from its previous guidance, deliver a further 25 bps easing in August, and adopt a more open-ended approach to future rate cuts,” Emkay Global economist Madhavi Arora said.

RBI Reserve Bank of India

Comments

200 characters

Dovish India RBI tone may aid sustained lower yields more than rate cut, traders say

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Pakistan, UK agree to deepen defence cooperation

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Read more stories