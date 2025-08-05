BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Business & Finance

Sally Textile says unaware in unusual price movement of shares

BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2025 03:50pm

Sally Textile Mills Limited said on Tuesday that it was not aware of any development that led to the recent movement in its share price and volume.

The company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) acknowledged the recent movement in its share price and volume.

“The company has not made any public announcements or corporate actions during the relevant period that would explain the unusual trading pattern,” the notice read.

“In line with Regulation 5.6.3, we have reviewed all internal communications and board-level decisions during the relevant period and confirm that there has been no selective disclosure or leak of any price-sensitive information.”

Sally Textile Mills Limited is incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The Company is a spinning unit engaged in the manufacture and sale of yarn.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX listed companies Sally Textile Mills Limited

