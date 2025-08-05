BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Sports

FIFA’s Infantino offers support to female referee Garcia over death threats

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 01:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed support for referee Katia Itzel Garcia and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) after the official revealed she was subjected to online abuse following a Leagues Cup match.

Garcia, who has officiated in other men’s competitions including Liga MX, the Gold Cup and the Olympic Games, reported receiving death threats after refereeing the Leagues Cup clash between FC Cincinnati and Monterrey on Thursday.

Her decision to award a goal to the MLS side that appeared to be offside fuelled outrage among Monterrey fans after Cincinnati went on to win 3-2.

“I am dismayed and saddened by the threats against referee Katia Itzel following her performance in the Leagues Cup first round matches between Monterrey and Cincinnati,” Infantino wrote on his Instagram account on Monday.

“There is no place in football and society for abuse, discrimination and violence of any kind.

Wirtz’s creativity can make up for Alexander-Arnold loss, says Liverpool boss Slot

“At FIFA, we stand in solidarity with the FMF and CONCACAF in condemning the actions of those who make these unacceptable threats. We offer our unconditional support in holding those responsible to account.”

The FMF said in a statement on Saturday that it “will advise and accompany Garcia in the complaint process before the corresponding authorities”.

FIFA Gianni Infantino Katia Itzel Garcia Mexican Football Federation

