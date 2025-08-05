BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Sports

Wirtz’s creativity can make up for Alexander-Arnold loss, says Liverpool boss Slot

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 01:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid has left Liverpool wanting for creativity but the signing of attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz can help offset that deficiency, the Premier League club’s manager Arne Slot said.

Liverpool smashed their transfer record in June to sign Wirtz and bolster their attacking options, with the German international having scored 57 goals and provided 65 assists in 197 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz played in a Liverpool shirt for the first time at Anfield on Monday, putting in an impressive performance in the Merseyside club’s 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in a pre-season match.

“I think there’s always room for improvement in every department. Like I said, we’ve added a few, in my opinion, extra weapons. So, Florian (Wirtz) has a lot of creativity in the final third,” Slot told reporters.

“We’ve lost with Trent (Alexander-Arnold) a lot of creativity from the back. Trent’s crosses and picking out runners was so special – I think Flo has this quality as well in a totally different position.

“But he brings that creativity, the pace of Hugo (Ekitike), the pace of both full-backs – Milos (Kerkez) and Jeremie (Frimpong) today.”

Inter Miami calls Lionel Messi’s leg injury ‘minor’

Liverpool, who won the Premier League to secure a record-equalling 20th English title, have been busy in the transfer market as they look to build on last season’s success.

Slot said it was crucial to strengthen the squad.

“Our competitors are not sitting still,” he added.

“Not only they try to improve as well but they have also made a lot of signings, like we all have done. So that’s why it’s going to be a very interesting Premier League in the upcoming year again.”

Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on August 10, before beginning their Premier League title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15.

