BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.41%)
DCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 176.70 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (2.68%)
FCCL 47.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.75%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.69 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.39%)
NBP 127.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.38%)
POWER 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 182.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.4%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 31.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.52%)
SSGC 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.86%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.01%)
TREET 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.83%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (6.15%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,496 Increased By 71.2 (0.49%)
BR30 41,190 Increased By 331.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 142,226 Increased By 1191 (0.84%)
KSE30 43,718 Increased By 383.9 (0.89%)
Aug 04, 2025
Sports

Inter Miami calls Lionel Messi’s leg injury ‘minor’

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 12:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A return date for Lionel Messi to the Inter Miami lineup is uncertain, but the Herons announced Sunday that the superstar’s right leg injury isn’t serious.

Messi came out of Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in the 11th minute, shortly after getting hurt in a collision with two opponents.

After Messi underwent medical tests, the team issued a statement on Sunday that read, in part, “The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.”

In Messi’s absence, Inter Miami rallied late to equalize the match at 2-2, then prevailed 5-4 in a tiebreaking penalty-kick shootout.

Through two Leagues Cup matches, Miami sits in second place in the MLS standings with one regulation win and one shootout win, good for five points.

The top four of the 18 MLS clubs in the competition will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will be joined by the top four of the tournament’s 18 Liga Mx clubs.

The Herons conclude the group phase with a Wednesday home match at Pumas UNAM.

Inter Miami resumes MLS regular-season action on Aug. 10 at Orlando City.

Messi, 38, has 18 regular-season goals this year, tied for the MLS lead with Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge. In Leagues Cup play, he assisted on both of Miami’s goals in a 2-1 opening win over Atlas on Wednesday.

An eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and a 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina, Messi is in his third season with Inter Miami.

