BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
CPHL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.71%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 183.90 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (1.99%)
FCCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GCIL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
HUBC 161.40 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.2%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
MLCF 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
PPL 176.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.69%)
PREMA 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SNGP 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.67%)
SSGC 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,595 Increased By 112.5 (0.78%)
BR30 41,570 Increased By 289.9 (0.7%)
KSE100 142,841 Increased By 788.1 (0.55%)
KSE30 43,924 Increased By 217.4 (0.5%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia dollar slips on rate burden, kiwi braces for jobs data

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 11:16am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar slipped on Tuesday as soft local data underscored market wagers for a rate cut next week, while the kiwi braced for a jobs report that may highlight the weakness in the economy.

Data from ANZ and employment website Indeed showed the Australian job ads fell 1% in July, suggesting the labour market is easing gradually. Household spending rose modestly in June, although spending on services fell for the first month in three.

“Households are still choosing their spending targets wisely, with the selective pattern of spending shows households remain on average budget constrained,” said analysts at Citi in a note to clients.

“To us, this shows that cost of living concerns still matter. Relief should come in the form of a -25bp RBA interest rate cut next Tuesday.”

Indeed, swaps now see a quarter point rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia next week is a done deal, after the second quarter inflation data surprised on the low side. The central bank last month passed up the chance to lower rates.

The Aussie slipped 0.1% at $0.6460, after easing 0.1% overnight. It is back in the recent trading range of between 64 cents and 66 cents, with the break higher to $0.6625 proving to be a false one.

The kiwi dollar was off 0.2% to $0.5894, after slipping 0.2% on Monday. It has support at $0.5850, while resistance is around $0.6050.

The two Antipodeans rallied after weak U.S. jobs data on Friday had markets price in a near-certain chance of a cut from the Federal Reserve next month, pummelling the U.S. dollar that had been on an uptrend.

However, they both gave ground to the ascending yen, hovering near a four-week low of 95 yen and a seven-week trough of 86.8 yen respectively.

It is a quiet week for the Australian dollar with little major economic data on tap, but the kiwi is bracing for uncertainty from Wednesday’s quarterly jobs figure. The unemployment rate is likely to show another rise to 5.3%, adding to the case of a cut in rates this month.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is now 85% priced for a 25 basis point cut on August 20, with maybe another move in the bag by early next year.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia dollar slips on rate burden, kiwi braces for jobs data

PTI carries out countrywide protest rallies amid Section 144 in twin cities

PSX extends bull run, KSE-100 crosses 143,000 level

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

FBR to disallow 50% business expenditure

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

‘Same-day tax recovery from banks after notice issuance is unlawful’

Intra-day update: rupee climbs against US dollar

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

Read more stories