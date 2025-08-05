BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
CPHL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.77%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.62%)
DGKC 183.90 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (1.99%)
FCCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GCIL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
HUBC 161.40 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.2%)
KEL 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.07%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PPL 176.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.71%)
PREMA 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
PRL 31.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SNGP 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.67%)
SSGC 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 59.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.12%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,595 Increased By 112.5 (0.78%)
BR30 41,561 Increased By 280.2 (0.68%)
KSE100 142,825 Increased By 772.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 43,919 Increased By 212.6 (0.49%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil climbs on bargain buying, improved export hopes

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 11:12am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday as bargain buying and stronger Dalian palm olein supported the market, while traders expect improved export data for the first half of August.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 71 ringgit, or 1.7%, at 4,258 ringgit ($1,007.81) a metric ton at the midday break. The contract fell 1.37% in the previous session.

Bargain buying supported prices across the board while Dalian palm olein recovered from yesterday’s lows, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“The market will also be looking for improvement in export figures in the first half of August,” the trader added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.92%, while its palm oil contract added 1.72%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.09%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

India’s palm oil imports fell in July on contract cancellations, while soyoil shipments to the country surged to a three-year high due to competitive prices and the delivery of delayed shipments from June, five dealers said.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to rise for a fifth consecutive month in July to reach their highest level in almost two years, as production growth outpaced exports, a Reuters survey showed.

Oil prices were flat after declining for three days, as mounting oversupply concerns weighed on the market following OPEC+’s agreement to a large output increase in September. However, the potential for further Russian supply disruptions supported the market.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.24% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may bounce to 4,273 ringgit per metric ton as it has broken resistance at 4,211 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil climbs on bargain buying, improved export hopes

PTI carries out countrywide protest rallies amid Section 144 in twin cities

PSX extends bull run, KSE-100 crosses 143,000 level

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

FBR to disallow 50% business expenditure

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

‘Same-day tax recovery from banks after notice issuance is unlawful’

Intra-day update: rupee climbs against US dollar

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

Read more stories