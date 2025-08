MANILA: Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) auction of retail T-bonds due 2030 on Tuesday:

BTR awards 210 billion Philippine pesos ($3.65 billion) at a coupon rate of 6.0%, above 30 billion pesos programme

Tenders total 354.2 billion pesos

Offer period is from August 5 to 15, with an option for early termination