BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

  • Benchmark index closes at 143,037.17, with increase of 984.52 points
BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 04:40pm

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid continued investor optimism, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling above the 143,000 level, a new record high, on Tuesday.

Positive momentum was observed throughout the trading session, pushing the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 143,281.34.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 143,037.16, an increase of 984.52 points or 0.69%.

Index-heavy sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, fertiliser and OMCs traded in the green. Index-heavy stocks, including SNGPL, WAFI, INDU, MCB, MEBL and UBL, traded in the green.

On Monday, the PSX closed on a bullish note. Strong corporate developments, expectations of robust earnings across key sectors, and sustained investor optimism drove the rally.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,017 points or 0.72% to settle at a historic high of 142,052.65.

Globally, shares in Asia rose for a second consecutive session, and the US dollar held most of its losses on Tuesday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve will act to prop up the world’s largest economy.

US shares rallied on Monday on generally positive earnings reports and increasing bets for a September rate cut from the Fed after disappointing jobs data on Friday.

Oil remained lower after output increases by OPEC+ and threats by US President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on India over its Russian petroleum purchases. Japan’s Nikkei rallied, with data showing a jump in the nation’s service sector activity in July.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6% in early trade. The Nikkei climbed 0.5% after falling by the most in two months on Monday.

Odds for a September rate cut now stand at about 94%, according to CME Fedwatch, from a 63% chance seen on July 28. Market participants see at least two quarter-point cuts by the end of this year.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Pakistan, UK agree to deepen defence cooperation

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Read more stories