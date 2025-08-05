BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
Indian rupee at risk of lifetime low after Trump ups tariff threat on India

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 08:14am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee may drop past 88 to the U.S. dollar to an all-time low on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened steeper tariffs on Indian goods, worsening fragile sentiment and stoking concerns of more foreign outflows.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.00 to 88.04 range versus the U.S. dollar, down from 87.6550 on Monday.

The rupee’s previous record low was 87.95, touched in February.

Trump again threatened to substantially raise tariffs on Indian goods, citing India’s continued purchases and resale of Russian oil. India’s foreign ministry responded, saying it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests and economic security.

“Whether these barrage of comments are mainly negotiating tactics against India to partly prod for changes in the Russia-Ukraine war remains to be seen,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

Trump had already imposed higher-than-expected 25% tariffs on Indian imports last week, while U.S. officials continue to highlight multiple hurdles that are delaying a trade deal with India.

Sentiment on the rupee has been fragile due to the hefty tariffs on Indian goods. On Monday, the pressure intensified, with the rupee falling despite the dollar weakening broadly. On Monday, the rupee failed to hold on to an intraday recovery to near 87.20.

“Today was already shaping up to be a difficult session (for the rupee), and Trump’s latest tariff threat only amplified the pressure,” a senior trader at a private bank said.

“I’d fully expect the Reserve Bank of India to step in — they won’t want to let the rupee depreciate unchecked, especially in the face of U.S. rhetoric.”

He warned that overseas outflows from Indian equities may gather pace in response to rising trade tensions with the U.S.

