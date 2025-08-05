BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-05

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has relaxed some major enforcement provisions of the Finance Act 2025 including provisions of arrest in tax fraud cases and cash deposits in the bank account of the seller would now be considered through banking channels.

The FBR has also announced that the withholding tax rate on profit on debt derived from sources such as National Saving Schemes or post office Savings Account etc. remains unchanged for 2025-26.

The FBR has relaxed these conditions through issuance of income and sales tax budget explanatory circulars issued on Monday.

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

The income tax circular stated that for the purposes of section 21(s), it is clarified that when a person, whether an NTN holder or otherwise, deposits the cash against invoices in the bank account of the seller, the payment shall be treated as having taken place through banking channel and no disallowance of the expenditure will be made in this regard under this clause.

The FBR has further clarified that the tax rate on profit on debt derived from deposits in banking companies, financial institutions and investment in government securities, except the profit derived by individuals from government securities, have been increased from 15% to 20%.

The tax rate on profit on debt derived from sources such as National Saving Schemes or Post office Savings Account etc. remains unchanged. Necessary changes in this regard have been incorporated in Division lA of Part lll of the First Schedule. Prior to Finance Act, 2025 in Tenth Schedule the rate for non-filer persons were specified at 35% on profit on debt. Now this entry has been omitted and for tax year 2026 and onwards hundred percent increases in tax rates for non-filers persons deriving income from profit on debt will apply.

The new section 175AA of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 envisages secure exchange of information allowing Board to share particulars of a taxpayer declared in its income tax/sales tax return as well as financial/wealth statement with scheduled banks through database algorithms for cross matching.

After needful has been performed, the scheduled banks will provide to the Board data of such bank transactions which is at variance with the given input of the Board. The implementation of this provision will be helpful in compliance risk management. The information will be kept confidential and only be used for tax purposes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

banks FBR withholding tax debt cash deposits Finance Act banking channels bank account National Saving Schemes Bank transactions

Comments

200 characters

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories